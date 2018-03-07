New vision of moment Warner set off de Kock

Fresh vision has emerged of the David Warner sledge aimed at Quinton de Kock that likely sparked the now-infamous staircase stoush in Durban.

New vision shows moment Warner set off de Kock

Warner and de Kock have both been charged with bringing cricket into disrepute after a fiery confrontation outside the change rooms that overshadowed the Durban Test.

'100 PERCENT FALSE': Paine slams Proteas over Warner sledge claims

Now new footage has been released that goes some way to explaining why both players were involved in such a heated confrontation before the end of the Test.

Microphones picked up Warner calling de Kock a "sook" as the Aussies were heading off the field and into the stands.

"Have a look at you, you sook," Warner can be heard saying before he made his way towards the change rooms.

The fairly innocuous exchange highlights what appears to be a running feud between the players during the match.

What followed next was an ugly confrontation caught on CCTV footage that landed both men in hot water with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Warner is likely to avoid suspension after being issued with a level-two charge by the ICC for conduct "that brings the game into disrepute".

A similar charge has been levelled at de Kock, but his punishment will be less severe as it is a level-one infraction.

The ICC is yet to reveal the proposed sanctions. Australia and South Africa have until Thursday morning AEDT to officially respond to the reports, with both having the option to appeal.

Australia are expected to accept the verdict, desperate to draw a line under the ugly off-field spat.

South Africa may take a similar view but they are no strangers to challenging the ICC, having fiercely defended Faf du Plessis' conduct with a series of unsuccessful appeals after the captain was fined over 'mint-gate' in Hobart.

Warner could yet be banned from the second chapter of the four-Test series that starts on Friday, depending on how many demerit points are added to his record.

The most likely outcome is a heavy fine and three demerit points. That would mean Warner is essentially on a final warning as any more demerit points within the next two years, even for a minor indiscretion, would automatically trigger a suspension.

De Kock can't be banned, but the Proteas keeper will also be burdened in the future by demerit points unless his team successfully appeal.

The first Test finished on Monday, but Australia's 118-run victory in Durban was marred by incredible leaked footage of Warner being restrained by teammates as he raged at de Kock.

Match referee Jeff Crowe has had to sift through claim and counter-claim regarding the incident that occurred at tea on day four of the game.

Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine criticised South Africa for levelling "blatantly untrue" accusations at Warner, saying his vice-captain had every right to be fired up based on how unacceptably inappropriate Quinton de Kock was.

"As I went past de Kock he said what he said and luckily I suppose I was there in between," Australia's keeper declared in Port Elizabeth.

"When you are bringing people's families or wives into it it's unacceptable.

"He (Warner) was certainly extremely fired up and he had every right to be.

"I have never seen him react like he reacted ... he is not the sort of bloke who will whinge about being sledged."

South Africa's manager Mohammed Moosajee claims Warner peppered de Kock with personal barbs during play.

"At no stage was Quinton's family mentioned, that's 100 per cent false," Paine said.

"I don't know how their team manager can hear from where he's sitting.

"It's extremely disappointing ... they've come out now and said a few things that are just blatantly untrue."

With AAP