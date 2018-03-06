Starc up to fifth in Test bowling rankings

Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc has jumped to a career-best fifth in the ICC Test bowler rankings after his man-of-the-match performance in Australia's opening win over South Africa in Durban.

In a masterclass of reverse-swing bowling, the 28-year-old Starc finished with 9-109 in the first Test, overtaking the Proteas' Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

He has eclipsed his previous-best sixth from December 2016, having moved to five spots to sit one behind compatriot Josh Hazlewood.

Further, the left-hander's 42 runs in the Test helped him back to fifth among the allrounders.

Other Australian players to gain in the latest rankings include the Marsh brothers. Shaun has reached a career-best 16th on the batting list, while Mitchell has moved up to 43rd from 56th.

For South Africa, opener Aiden Markram's second-innings 143 have helped him to gain 28 slots to 19th. Markram, after only seven Tests, has notched three centuries and two scores in the 90s.

And, spinner Keshav Maharaj's career-best nine wickets in Durban have taken him up to 18th in the bowling rankings.

BOWLERS:

* 1 (-) James Anderson Eng

* 2 (-) Kagiso Rabada SA

* 3 (-) Ravindra Jadeja Ind

* 4 (-) Josh Hazlewood Aus

* 5 (+5) Mitchell Starc Aus

* 6 (-1) Ravichandran Ashwin Ind

* 7 (-1) Vernon Philander SA

* 8 (-1) Neil Wagner NZ

* 9 (-1) Rangana Herath SL

10= (-1) Morne Morkel SA; (-) Nathan Lyon Aus

BATSMEN:

* 1 (-) Steve Smith Aus

* 2 (-) Virat Kohli Ind

* 3 (-) Joe Root Eng

* 4 (-) K Williamson NZ

* 5 (-) David Warner Aus

* 6 (-) Cheteshwar Pujara Ind

* 7 (+1) Azhar Ali Pak

* 8 (+1) Alastair Cook Eng

* 9 (+1) Ross Taylor NZ

* 10 (-3) Hashim Amla SA

ALLROUNDERS:

* 1 (-) Shakib Al Hasan Ban

* 2 (-) Ravindra Jadeja Ind

* 3 (-) Ravichandran Ashwin Ind

* 4 (-) Ben Stokes Eng

* 5 (+2) Mitchell Starc Aus