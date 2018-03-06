Women's team ready for Indian cricket test

Returning captain Meg Lanning says the Australian women's cricket team is well prepared for difficult conditions in India.

Australia captain Meg Lanning had an interrupted Women's World Cup campaign last year.

The star batter is back from a seven-month stint on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury and will bolster the visitors significantly for the one-day series starting on March 12.

The three ODIs will be followed by a T20 tri-series against the hosts and England.

Australia have two warm-up matches against India A in Mumbai, on March 6 and tywo days later.

Lanning said there is no need for a dramatic shake-up for Australia after they won the Ashes during the summer.

"We need to slightly tweak our games to suit the conditions and the opposition, but there won't be any major changes," she said.

"It's about adapting to the conditions... the heat and the different pitch conditions and once we get into the matches we'll be getting more specific about how we want to play the game."

Lanning, who averages 54.52 in the one-day format, will slot straight back in at No.3 after last playing in the World Cup semi-final loss against India last July.

Veteran vice-captain Alex Blackwell has retired, meaning acting Ashes captain Rachael Haynes will be Lanning's permanent deputy.

Lanning has high hopes for uncapped pair Nicola Carey and Sophie Molineux, with allrounder Tahlia McGrath missing due to injury.

"They've had good domestic seasons and slotted in very nicely so we're looking forward to seeing how they go in the tour," Lanning said.

Molineux could provide a spinning option with her left-arm orthodox, an art that is crucial on the turning wickets of India.

"Our spinners have done quite well over here in the past," Lanning said.

"We've got good some variety within our spinning ranks and these two practice matches will see how they operate best."