News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Tas make solid start against SA in Shield

AAP /

Half-centuries from Jake Doran and George Bailey have lifted Tasmania to a healthy position at the end of day one of their potentially pivotal Sheffield Shield match in Hobart.

Tasmania advanced slowly to 3-149 at tea on day one against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Tasmania advanced slowly to 3-149 at tea on day one against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

With both sides desperate for a win to stay in the hunt for the Shield final, Tasmania batted diligently throughout the day to reach 6-281 at Bellerive Oval.

Doran (74) and captain Bailey (55) were the key contributors for Tasmania as the pair shared a 111-run stand for the fourth wicket.

No.3 Beau Webster set the standard early with a conscientious 42 but his dismissal left the Tigers wavering at 3-108.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade continued the momentum created by Doran and Bailey with a free-flowing 34 not out late in the day.

Rookie seamer Nick Winter once again starred for South Australia taking 3-56 off 24 steady overs.

Tasmania received a boost before play with the inclusion of Jackson Bird, even though the fast bowler was ruled out of Australia's tour of South Africa through injury.

Back To Top