Tas make solid start against SA in Shield

Half-centuries from Jake Doran and George Bailey have lifted Tasmania to a healthy position at the end of day one of their potentially pivotal Sheffield Shield match in Hobart.
With both sides desperate for a win to stay in the hunt for the Shield final, Tasmania batted diligently throughout the day to reach 6-281 at Bellerive Oval.
Doran (74) and captain Bailey (55) were the key contributors for Tasmania as the pair shared a 111-run stand for the fourth wicket.
No.3 Beau Webster set the standard early with a conscientious 42 but his dismissal left the Tigers wavering at 3-108.
Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade continued the momentum created by Doran and Bailey with a free-flowing 34 not out late in the day.
Rookie seamer Nick Winter once again starred for South Australia taking 3-56 off 24 steady overs.
Tasmania received a boost before play with the inclusion of Jackson Bird, even though the fast bowler was ruled out of Australia's tour of South Africa through injury.