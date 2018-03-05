Tas make solid start against SA in Shield

Half-centuries from Jake Doran and George Bailey have lifted Tasmania to a healthy position at the end of day one of their potentially pivotal Sheffield Shield match in Hobart.

With both sides desperate for a win to stay in the hunt for the Shield final, Tasmania batted diligently throughout the day to reach 6-281 at Bellerive Oval.

Doran (74) and captain Bailey (55) were the key contributors for Tasmania as the pair shared a 111-run stand for the fourth wicket.

No.3 Beau Webster set the standard early with a conscientious 42 but his dismissal left the Tigers wavering at 3-108.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade continued the momentum created by Doran and Bailey with a free-flowing 34 not out late in the day.

Rookie seamer Nick Winter once again starred for South Australia taking 3-56 off 24 steady overs.

Tasmania received a boost before play with the inclusion of Jackson Bird, even though the fast bowler was ruled out of Australia's tour of South Africa through injury.