Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Snapshot for day 5 of the first Test

Rob Forsaith
AAP /

AUSTRALIA v SOUTH AFRICA, DAY 5

* SCORE: Australia 351 and 227, South Africa 162 and 298.

* MAN OF THE MOMENT: Mitchell Starc. The left-armer earned man-of-the-match honours, having grabbed nine wickets but also struck a quick-fire 35 that swung momentum Australia's way on day two.

* KEY MOMENT: Josh Hazlewood produces a brilliant delivery that keeps low and swings in late, trapping Quinton de Kock on the pads. De Kock reviewed the verdict - out of desperation - but it was to no avail.

* STAT OF THE DAY: De Kock's batting average against Australia is now 47.22. His only better set of numbers is against New Zealand (53.57) and Zimbabwe (52.5).

* SUMMARY: Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series with a 118-run victory. The next clash starts in Port Elizabeth on Friday, but footage of de Kock and David Warner's incredible staircase stoush is proving a far bigger talking point than anything that happened on the park at Kingsmead.

* QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Those things aren't on and you can't be getting into somebody's personal life like that." - STEVE SMITH remains unimpressed with what de Kock said to enrage Warner on day four.

