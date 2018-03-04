Cummins cartwheels Faf's off stump with absolute peach

Pat Cummins has destroyed Faf du Plessis on day four in Durban, castling the South African skipper with a beauty of a ball.

Chasing a record total of 417 to win the first Test at Kingsmead, the hosts made the worst start imaginable.

The Aussies ignited a stunning collapse of 4-20 on Sunday, having been rolled for 227 after resuming their second innings at 9-213.

Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Du Plessis - the hosts' four best batsmen - all folded in a frantic 45 minutes.

Cummins sent the skipper's off stump cartwheeling after getting the ball to jag back between bat and pad, sending Du Plessis packing for just 4.

Former captain De Villiers didn't fare any better, run-out for 0 in calamitous fashion.

A fired-up David Warner ran De Villiers out following a calamitous mix-up between the gun batsman and Aiden Markram, who was guilty of ball watching after stroking it in Warner's direction.

Warner roared like a man possessed and appeared to give both batsmen a spray, with teammates lifting him into the air during the wild celebration.

Even before the flurry of wickets, the Proteas were going to have to produce something special to avoid going 1-0 down in the four-Test series.

The highest successful Test run-chase at Kingsmead is the 340 that South Africa reeled in against Australia in 2002, while the all-time record is West Indies' 418 against Australia back in 2003.

