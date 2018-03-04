A calamitous dismissal of AB de Villiers highlighted a frantic 45 minutes in which South Africa lost 4-20 on day four in Durban.

Disastrous De Villiers run-out sinks South Africa

Australia ignited a stunning collapse in the morning session on Sunday, having been rolled for 227 after resuming their second innings at 9-213.

A fired-up David Warner sent De Villiers packing following a horror mix-up between the gun batsman and Aiden Markram, who was guilty of ball watching after stroking it in Warner's direction.

"That is horrible," Allan Border said in commentary.

"There was never a run there."

Warner roared like a man possessed and appeared to give both batsmen a spray, with teammates lifting him into the air during the wild celebration.

Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, de Villiers and captain Faf du Plessis - the hosts' four best batsmen - all folded in a frantic 45 minutes.

Elgar started the slump when he edged a rearing delivery from Mitchell Starc, while Amla did little to dispel suggestions he is Josh Hazlewood's bunny.

Amla reviewed his lbw verdict, which came after Kumar Dharmasena agonised over whether to raise his finger, but ball-tracking replays confirmed he'd fallen victim to Hazlewood for a sixth time.

Pat Cummins found a gap between du Plessis' bat and pad, uprooting the off stump.

Even before the flurry of wickets, the Proteas were going to have to produce something special to avoid going 1-0 down in the four-Test series.

The highest successful Test run-chase at Kingsmead is the 340 that South Africa reeled in against Australia in 2002, while the all-time record is West Indies' 418 against Australia back in 2003.

