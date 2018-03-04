Sean Abbott involved in harrowing Hughes reminder

Young Victorian batsman Will Pucovski has been taken from the field after being hit on the head by a delivery from NSW bowler Sean Abbott.

Pucovski, 20, ducked into a shortish ball and dropped to his knees after being hit on the side of the helmet while batting on day two of the Sheffield Shield match at Junction Oval.

Abbott and others rushed to assist Pucovski, who was able to walk from the field with the help of medical staff.

Pucovksi has a history of concussions - reportedly seven in the past five years - and missed three months of cricket when struck in the head in his first-class debut last summer.

Abbott was left visibly distressed by the incident and reportedly took some time to compose himself as teammates rallied around.

It came more than three years after he bowled the ball that struck Phillip Hughes on the neck and tragically led to his death.

Awful scenes at Junction Oval, Pucovski hit by a Sean Abbott bouncer.



After collapsing to the ground, about a minute later Pucovski was assisted from the ground.



Abbott is really shaken up and this is obviously bringing back awful memories for him#VICvNSW #SheffieldShield — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) March 4, 2018

Very distressing scenes here at the Junction Oval. Will Pucovski hit on the head by a nasty short ball from Sean Abbott. After some anxious moments, Pucovksi helped from the ground with Abbott visibly upset. Horrible moment for everyone. #SheffieldShield — Adam White (@White_Adam) March 4, 2018

Feel for Sean Abbott. 3 years on but the pain is real. And hopefully the batsman is OK. #SheffieldShield https://t.co/0Z5BcVzjAS — Michael Shillito (@tealfooty) March 4, 2018

Will Pucovski is resting quietly in the Victorian rooms and is being monitored by the Cricket Victoria medical team after being concussed when he was hit on the helmet by a short ball from Sean Abbott. He has been subbed out of the game. #SheffieldShield — Adam White (@White_Adam) March 4, 2018

Victoria captain Aaron Finch, who replaced the retired Pucovski at the crease, also went to Abbot to offer his support and encouragement, and the bowler saw out his over.

Pucovski was assessed in the dressing rooms and substituted out of the match under new rules for concussion injuries, and replaced by allrounder Dan Christian.

The death of the Hughes at 25 stunned Australian and world cricket, sparking an enormous outpouring of grief.

A coronial inquest in 2016 found that Hughes had made a "minuscule misjudgement" before he was fatally struck and no blame was attached to Abbott.

Pucovski is regarded as one of the best young batsmen in Australian cricket and notched his maiden first class century two weeks ago.

