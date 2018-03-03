Bancroft eases pressure with fighting fifty

A Cameron Bancroft half-century has boosted Australia's lead on day three of the first Test against South Africa.

Bancroft's knock of 53 ended during the final over of Saturday's morning session in Durban, where Australia pushed their lead past 300.

The opener will be disappointed to be stumped, having shuffled down the crease while facing left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

But, under pressure to retain his spot in the XI following a lean trot, Bancroft looked a different batsman compared to his recent struggles.

The 25-year-old had failed to reach 30 in his past seven Test innings for Australia, managing a total of 97 runs at 13.85.

That streak ended in impressive fashion.

Bancroft's defence was on song but he also kept the scoreboard ticking over, passing 50 with his 10th boundary.

The West Australian also weathered a couple of painful blows inflicted by rearing deliveries from Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada.

The morning session wickets of David Warner and Usman Khawaja lifted local hopes of a stunning turnaround in the four-Test series opener.

However the highest successful Test run-chase at Kingsmead is the 340 that South Africa reeled in against Australia in 2002.