Cricket fan takes incredible catch, misses out on $50K

This cricket spectator can consider himself very unlucky not to walk away with $50,000 after taking a brilliant one-handed catch in the crowd.

Cricket fans takes incredible catch, misses out on $50K

Throughout the summer of cricket we've seen a number of fans snare the $50K by catching sixes one-handed.

NICE GARRY: Lyon goes past Aussie legend with stunning spell

WHAT THE XXXX? Aussies promote sponsors in stump mic protest

And this bloke became the latest fan to take a one-handed cracker on Friday night, but there was one small problem - he was in the wrong country.

The man was in attendance during the second day of the first Test between Australia and South Africa in Durban, where there are no competitions rewarding fans for their classic catches.

However if he was in New Zealand he would have earned himself a cool $50,000.

As part of the Tui 'Catch a Million' promotion, fans at matches in New Zealand can pay an entry fee for the chance to win the cash.

We've already seen four lucky fans pull it off this summer. Unfortunately the guy at the top isn't one of them.