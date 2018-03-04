Bancroft finds form, Aussies' lead now 364

Steve Smith fell victim to a part-time South African spinner, but Australia stretched their lead to 364 runs at tea on day three of the first Test.

Cameron Bancroft has notched up a test 50 for Australia against South Africa in Durban.

The tourists reached 6-175 at the end of Saturday's second-session in Durban, building an imposing buffer with the help of Cameron Bancroft's half-century.

The highest successful Test run-chase at Kingsmead is the 340 that South Africa reeled in against Australia in 2002.

It wasn't entirely smooth sailing for Smith's side on Saturday, especially Usman Khawaja, but they enhanced their ascendancy as South Africa's bowlers sweated in the field for a third straight day.

Tim Paine's knock of 14 ended, along with the post-lunch session, when left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj snagged his eighth wicket for the match.

Marsh is unbeaten on 25, seeking to push Australia's lead beyond 400 runs with the help of his tailenders.

Smith, the world's best batsman fresh from a summer of Don Bradman comparisons, was trapped lbw by Dean Elgar's left-arm spin.

The shocked skipper unsuccessfully referred the verdict. It was one of many episodes of Decision Review System (DRS) drama in the four-Test series opener.

Bancroft, under pressure following a lean trot that had stretched back to the second Ashes Test, weathered a couple of painful blows inflicted by Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada in a knock of 53.

Khawaja's spin struggles continued when he was out for six, attempting to reverse-sweep Maharaj.

Nathan Lyon, who claimed three first-innings wickets and now sits sixth on the list of Australia's all-time leading Test wicket-takers, will be licking his lips at the state of the pitch.

"We're in a great position. Obviously their bowlers only having a session and a half off their feet is a big thing in terms of the game," Lyon told cricket.com prior to play.

Bancroft's defence was on song but he also kept the scoreboard ticking over, passing 50 with his 10th boundary.

Rabada may be in hot water after giving David Warner a send-off that attracted the umpires' attention.