Cricket world in awe of incredible act of heroics

With his team in dire straights, a badly injured Darren Sammy strode to the crease and produced something truly special.

Captaining Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, the West Indian hobbled off the field after hurting his knee while bowling.

He didn't return as Quetta Gladiators made 8/141 in their 20 overs.

Peshawar looked to be cruising to victory at 2/107 in the 16th over, but three quick wickets brought the match back into the balance.

Sammy injured his knee earlier in the match. Image: Twitter

Needing 17 off 10 balls, Peshawar lost the key wicket of Sabbir Rahman, and all hope appeared to be lost.

But out hobbled Sammy, much to the delight of the home crowd.

The all-rounder could only hop on one leg as he ran between wickets, which he tried to avoid.

What a knock! Image: Twitter

To the utter amazement of the cricket world, Sammy snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, finishing the game in just four balls.

The 34-year-old blasted two sixes and a four to seal the win with two balls to spare.

"That is extraordinary," Aussie great Michael Slater said in commentary.

"One of the most courageous innings you'll ever see."

After the match, Sammy explained how he put the pain out of his mind.

“I just went out there thinking I could hit three sixes and win the match," he said.

"I backed myself and I did the job that the team needed.”

The cricketing fraternity took to social media to praise the heroic knock.






