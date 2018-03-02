South Africa left to rue DRS shocker on day one

The Proteas were left to rue burning both their reviews within the first 10 overs on day one in Durban when Shaun Marsh got a lifeline despite being plumb LBW.

South Africa's DRS shocker on day one

South African skipper opted to review two close LBW appeals in the first hour of play on Thursday night, one on Cameron Bancroft and one on David Warner.

Both batsmen survived when the ball was shown to be missing the stumps by a fair margin, meaning the hosts are unable to use the DRS for the rest of the innings.

And their poor use of the DRS came back to bite them when Shaun Marsh should have been sent on his way on 19.

Marsh squeezed a Kagiso Rabada full ball between bat and pad, with umpire Kumar Dharmasena of the belief that the ball had hit bat first.

However replays showed the ball thud into Marsh's pad first, and it would have cannoned into leg stump.

Marsh went on to make 40, helping the Aussies share the honours on a tense opening day.

He eventually fell to feft-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who was comfortably the pick of the bowlers on Thursday, which finished with Australia 5-225.

Maharaj could also have easily dismissed Warner with his first ball, which produced a confident LBW shout and referral.

Ball-tracking replays suggested the sharp-turning delivery was missing leg stump by some margin, although not everybody was convinced.

"Usman (Khawaja) told me he thought it was out as well, but at the end of day HawkEye proved everyone wrong," Maharaj said.

