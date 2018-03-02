Snapshot for day 1 of the first Test

AUSTRALIA v SOUTH AFRICA: DAY 1

Score: Australia 5-225

Man of the moment: Mitch Marsh.The allrounder showed great composure to finish 32 not out, having come to the crease following Steve Smith's dismissal. He has a chance to produce a potentially career-defining innings.

Key moment: South Africa's second unsuccessful review. Faf du Plessis had no referrals remaining after just 10.1 overs. The second was wasted when Keshav Maharaj trapped David Warner on the pads with his first delivery. Ball-tracking replays suggested it was clearly missing leg stump, although Maharaj quipped that even non-striker Usman Khawaja thought it was out.

Stat of the day: Maharaj bowled 24 overs with such precision that Australia's batsmen were only able to leave a single delivery from the local left-arm spinner

Summary: Both camps feel the game is in the balance after a topsy-turvy first day of the Test. A few quick early wickets on day two will ensure the Proteas take control, while unbeaten batsmen Marsh and Tim Paine can build an imposing total if they apply themselves.

Quote of the day: "You just need a bit of luck in this game." David Warner insists that out-of-form opener Cameron Bancroft will soon turn things around.