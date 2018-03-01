Cameron Bancroft has put himself under immediate pressure after falling early in the first innings of Australia's first Test against South Africa.

Early dismissal puts Bancroft under pressure

The opening batsman played all five matches in the successful Ashes series but he scored over 30 just once -- 82 not out on debut in Brisbane.

He performed well in the Big Bash before scoring 38 and 13 in his only Sheffield Shield match ahead of his first overseas tour.

After notching 45 and 22 in Australia's sole tour match, Bancroft couldn't handle South Africa's leading pacemen in Durban after Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat.

The 25-year-old was trapped on the pads by Morne Morkel with the third ball of the day, surviving a review from Proteas captain Faf du Plessis.

Five overs and one ball later, he was gone for five runs.

Vernon Philander sent one swinging out wide and Bancroft, walking down the pitch in a premeditated attack, edged the ball to the slips.

Bancroft was promoted to the Test side after young opener Matt Renshaw suffered through a lean patch of form in the opening months of the Shield season.

But he has returned from the BBL break in form, scoring 56, 32, 170 and 112 across three matches.

Meanwhile, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis worked wonders with his bowling changes after Bancroft's wicket.

Australia were 1-33 after 10 overs, with David Warner surviving an lbw review from Keshav Maharaj with the South African spinner's first ball of the Test.

The very next over it took star paceman Kagiso Rabada just four deliveries to find Usman Khawaja's edge as the batsman fell for 14 runs, reducing Australia to 2-39.