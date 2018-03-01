David Warner falls, Aussies 3-95 at lunch

Australia lost three wickets and South Africa lost two reviews during an eventful start to the first Test in Durban, where the tourists reached 3-95 at lunch on day one.

Aussies bat first in Durban series opener

The opening session ended with Vernon Philander swinging momentum his side's way by removing David Warner for 51. Warner was filthy with himself after fending at a short ball.

Steve Smith won the toss and had no hesitation batting, with counterpart Faf du Plessis admitting he would have done the same given the limited assistance on offer for bowlers.

Within an hour of play, Smith was summoned to the middle with his side in trouble at 2-39 after the dismissals of Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja.

Smith successfully negotiated the following hour, during which Kagiso Rabada bowled with good pace on the slow pitch.

Smith, identified by du Plessis as the most-imposing roadblock in South Africa's pursuit of their first home Test series win over Australia since the end of apartheid, counter-attacked.

The skipper raced to 17 by stroking four boundaries, reaching 24 not out at the meal break.

Warner had looked in good touch after surviving an anxious moment on 18, when he misread left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's first ball of the day.

Maharaj, brought on after 10 overs, convinced du Plessis to review a lbw shout. It looked promising but ball-tracking replays suggested the delivery was turning far beyond leg stump.

That verdict left the Proteas with no further reviews for the rest of the innings. Du Plessis gambled on another lbw appeal in the first over, when Bancroft was yet to score.

Bancroft was out edging on five, ensuring pressure on the opener would mount.