Cricket prodigy goes viral with Akram-like bowling skills

A young left-arm bowler from Pakistan is being touted as the next Wasim Akram after video of his remarkable swing and pace went viral.

Cricket prodigy's remarkable bowling skills go viral

As you can see in the video above, the youngster takes aim at one stump and manages to knock it over more often than not.

Wearing no shoes on a backyard of all dirt, the little kid manages to extract plenty of swing and pace, with an action reminiscent of the great Akram - the legendary Pakistan leftie.

The video was posted on social media on Wednesday and caught the attention of a number of big names in Pakistan cricket, including Akram himself.

"Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It's time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth," Akram wrote while retweeting the video.

Akram is the only fast bowler in cricket history to take 500+ wickets in ODIs.

He also took 414 wickets in 104 Tests, including 25 five-wicket and five 10-wicket hauls.