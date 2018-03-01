Yet another Kiwi cricket fan is $50,000 richer after taking a brilliant one-handed catch during New Zealand's ODI loss to England.

Cricket fan wins $50,000 with incredible catch

While the players have suffered on the field in recent times, their fans have been enjoying a wonderful time thanks to the 'Tui Catch a Million' competition.

The comp sees fans pay a small fee to enter, receiving a special orange guernsey for their troubles.

If they then take a one-handed catch while wearing the orange shirt in the crowd, they instantly win $50,000.

We've seen four fans do exactly that throughout the summer of cricket, with one gentleman becoming the last 50K fan on Wednesday.

With beer in one hand, the man plucked a brilliant catch in the other as Jos Buttler blasted a six over the deep square boundary.

And boy wasn't he happy about it!

A lukewarm batting display cost New Zealand dearly in the second ODI, going down by six wickets.

Setting the English a paltry target of 224 for victory, the Black Caps did their best with the ball on Wednesday but couldn't stem the flow of runs.

While Jason Roy and Joe Root were removed early - both by paceman Trent Boult - England's other batsmen did the job with ease.

Opener Jonny Bairstow struck a respectable 37, before captain Eoin Morgan and allrounder Ben Stokes - hitting 62 and 63 respectively - guided their side home.

They reached their target with more than 12 overs remaining.

with AAP