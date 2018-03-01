Cummins returns to SAfrica a fitter force

Pat Cummins returns to South Africa a fitter, stronger and smarter bowler compared to the 18-year-old who made such an astonishing Test debut in 2011.

Pat Cummins will be a key bowler for Australia against South Africa in the four-Test series.

Cummins set the bar incredibly high as a teenager in Johannesburg, stroking the winning runs and snaring seven wickets to earn man-of-the-match honours.

Almost six years of injury hell followed but the four-Test bout with South Africa will be the express paceman's fourth consecutive Test series without any form of setback.

Cummins' body is obviously more resilient, while his bowling has improved markedly according to Nathan Lyon.

Lyon and Usman Khawaja, the only players in Australia's current XI to have also lined up alongside Cummins at the Wanderers in 2011, are well placed to comment.

"He had a pretty amazing Test debut. I remember the way he worked over a couple of the best batsmen in the world at the time," Lyon told reporters in Durban.

"But Pat is a totally different bowler now. He's smarter but he's just as quick.

"He uses his bouncer a lot more efficiently. In my eyes, he's one of the best bowlers in the world.

"He's an athletic guy in the field and his batting is going from strength to strength. He is working his way up to being the complete player."

Khawaja recalled this week how Cummins bowled "like an absolute genius" on debut, making a mockery of his lack of experience.

"He's since done a lot of hard work, (overcome) a lot of setbacks," Khawaja said.

"The last year and a half he's been bowling beautifully. He's been really resilient."

Australia started their current tour with a stay in Johannesburg.

Cummins, who has floated swing among the most potent and important weapons at Australia's disposal in the four-Test series that starts on Thursday, admitted it felt "a little bit weird" to back at the scene of his debut.

"Especially being at the Wanderers the past couple of days. It feels so long ago that I was there, but I guess it was only a few Test matches ago for me," Cummins said.

Cummins' 23 scalps made him the leading wicket-taker in the recent Ashes.

It was a fair achievement given the 24-year-old publicly doubted whether he would be able to play all five Tests prior to the start of the series.

Cummins also scored 166 runs at 41.5 against England, sharing key partnerships at clutch moments throughout the five-Test series.