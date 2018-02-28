News

Mystery surrounds South African XI
Mystery surrounds South African XI

Rob Forsaith
AAP /

South African skipper Faf du Plessis is a certain starter for the first Test against Australia, but mystery continues to surround the hosts' XI in Durban.

Du Plessis has recovered from a fractured finger, batting three times in the nets at Kingsmead, where the four-Test series starts on Thursday at 7:00pm (AEDT).

He opted on Wednesday not to name a team, admitting the Proteas were unsure whether they should include four pacemen or beef up their batting order.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is expected to return at the expense of Andile Phehlukwayo, however the final spot in South Africa's XI remains up for grabs.

Young paceman Lungi Ngidi had impressed last month on Test debut, snaring 6-39 against India, but he might be squeezed out of the team in favour of Theunis de Bruyn.

De Bruyn is a batsman with a first-class bowling average of 36.45, having snared 11 wickets from 49 games with his medium-pacers.



"Temba Bavuma hasn't recovered fully from his hand injury. That's the one thing I can tell you. Then we're still pondering whether we're going to play seven batsmen or six and four seamers," du Plessis told reporters.

"Obviously, when you play seven batsmen, three seamers and a spinner - it leaves you a touch on the thin side with the bowling.

"The fact that Theunis does have that (bowling), as a back-up, pushes him in the right direction as an option.

"If you're leaning towards a batting allrounder, you're leaning towards someone like Theunis."

Du Plessis hasn't played since breaking his finger earlier this month during a ODI against India, but is being rushed back because of his importance to the side.

"I've played with finger injuries before. I think the biggest battle you have to get over is the mental side of things," he said.

"To be mentally prepared for the battle - and I am ready.

"I've had three good nets over the last three days, just to hit a lot of balls."

