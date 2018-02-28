Moeen wrong about Ashes: Waugh

Steve Waugh has fired back at Moeen Ali's assertion Ashes crowds were "disappointing", suggesting those views were distorted by his struggles in Australia.

Waugh slaps down Moeen over Ashes comments

England all-rounder Ali last week spoke of his fear for Test cricket's future, having found attendances for the Ashes series Down Under troubling when compared with Big Bash League crowds.

"It's been a worry for a while but Australia really opened my eyes. I found it disappointing," Ali had said.

"I feared (for the future) in the Ashes, actually. The crowds were quite disappointing in general."

Cricket Australia revealed 866,732 were present across the five Tests, the most since the 1936-37 season, and former Australian captain Waugh insisted there remained a large appetite for the five-day game in his country.

Instead, Waugh thinks Ali's perception of a series Australia won 4-0 was shaped by his own difficulties as he claimed only five wickets and returned an average of under 20 runs.

"I think he might have been a bit delirious the whole tour," said Laureus Awards ambassador Waugh.

"His form wasn't there, Moeen. He's a very good player but he was one of the guys that didn't live up to his reputation in Australia.

"Australia really went hard at him, particularly with the ball. They bowled short, they thought there was a weakness, and I think his form with the ball suffered from that.

"He's a quality player but he had a poor series in Australia. When your form is off, you think the whole world is against you.

"Maybe he didn't really take in what was going on around because it was a great series in regards to crowds, it was full and the atmosphere was fantastic.

"When you're not playing well and things are against you, everything seems bad."

Another sign interest in red-ball cricket might be waning has come from three England players - Adil Rashid, Alex Hales and Reece Topley - all turning their back on the first-class game to focus on limited-overs cricket.

Asked if he thinks it could be the case that Australian players follow suit, Waugh replied: "I hope not; it probably will but I think that's a real shame, particularly for those guys.

"They will end up their career... sure they will have some nice financial rewards but they will probably sit back one day and go, 'Jeez. I wonder how good I might have been at Test cricket if I had really given it a 100 per cent shot?'

"That's a personal decision and a business decision these days. It's not for me to say it's wrong but I just think maybe they will regret that later on.

"They've probably thought about it and if they're not getting picked in certain teams, maybe it's easier playing white-ball cricket.

"The financial rewards are there and it's less exposure. The games are forgotten 10 minutes after they're played so there's not as much pressure."