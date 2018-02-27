Queensland close in on Shield win over SA

South Australia need a miracle if they are to save their Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at Adelaide Oval after the Bulls dominated day three.

Marnus Labuschagne has steered Queensland to a big lead over South Australia at Adelaide Oval.

Set a mammoth 466 to win, the Redbacks limped their way to 4-82 at stumps, still trailing by 383 runs.

Victory for Queensland would give them a healthy lead at the Shield summit heading into the final two rounds.

Queensland, who boasted a 180-run lead on the first innings, recommenced at 2-75 and advanced to 8-285 before declaring at tea.

There were strong contributions with both bat and ball from numerous players for Queensland.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a watchful 62 off 144 balls, while wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson contributed 51 not out down the order.

All nine batsman who went to the crease reached double figures in an unusual-looking scorecard for Queensland.

Rookie Nick Winter was again the pick of the SA bowlers returning 3-55 in an attack that struggled for penetration.

In reply, South Australia put on 51 for the opening wicket but hopes of building on that platform were soon dashed.

Openers John Dalton (23) and Jake Weatherald (28) were followed back to the pavilion by key man Callum Ferguson as SA lost 3-6.

Jake Lehmann was out just before stumps, caught at the wicket off Brendan Doggett (2-27).