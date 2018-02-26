News

Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
SA with no answer after Bulls charge

AAP /

A strong showing from Queensland on day two of their Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at Adelaide Oval has left the ladder-leading Bulls well placed for victory as they chase a spot in next month's final.

SA's Jake Weatherald was one of Brendan Doggett's victims in the Sheffield Shield in Adelaide.

SA's Jake Weatherald was one of Brendan Doggett's victims in the Sheffield Shield in Adelaide.

Queensland ended the day at 2-75, boasting a massive 255-run lead.

Victory will put Queensland within touching distance of a spot in the final with two rounds remaining.

The Bulls earned a 180-run lead on the first innings after medium-pacer Michael Neser (4-32) bowled with accuracy and swing, causing the South Australian top-order to crumble.

SA lost 3-9 at one stage just before lunch, only for things to become even worse as Neser took four wickets in as many overs as the Redbacks lurched to 7-89.

Only a run-a-ball 57 from the bat of leg-spinner Adam Zampa saved the home side from complete embarrassment.

Zampa eventually fell to fellow spinner Mitch Swepson (3-24) with SA bowled out for 162.

The day had opened positively for South Australia with paceman Daniel Worrall (4-75) quickly wrapping up the tail, with Queensland adding just 16 runs to their overnight 8-326.

