SA with no answer after Bulls charge

A strong showing from Queensland on day two of their Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at Adelaide Oval has left the ladder-leading Bulls well placed for victory as they chase a spot in next month's final.

SA's Jake Weatherald was one of Brendan Doggett's victims in the Sheffield Shield in Adelaide.

Queensland ended the day at 2-75, boasting a massive 255-run lead.

Victory will put Queensland within touching distance of a spot in the final with two rounds remaining.

The Bulls earned a 180-run lead on the first innings after medium-pacer Michael Neser (4-32) bowled with accuracy and swing, causing the South Australian top-order to crumble.

SA lost 3-9 at one stage just before lunch, only for things to become even worse as Neser took four wickets in as many overs as the Redbacks lurched to 7-89.

Only a run-a-ball 57 from the bat of leg-spinner Adam Zampa saved the home side from complete embarrassment.

Zampa eventually fell to fellow spinner Mitch Swepson (3-24) with SA bowled out for 162.

The day had opened positively for South Australia with paceman Daniel Worrall (4-75) quickly wrapping up the tail, with Queensland adding just 16 runs to their overnight 8-326.