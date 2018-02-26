Tigers hold firm in the wet to defy Blues

Defiant batting from Tasmania and another rain-affected day has seemingly put paid to any hope of NSW earning a much-needed Sheffield Shield win.

Persistent rain limited play during the Sheffield Shield game between NSW and Tasmania at the SCG.

Following two losses that knocked them off the top of the ladder, the Blues were seeking to revive their flagging campaign at the SCG.

But in reply to their imposing first-innings total of 8(dec)-449, Tasmania ended day three at 2-240, still 209 runs behind.

Opener Beau Webster led some stout resistance from Tasmania in scoring his fifth first-class century and ending the day 102 not out in a watchful 259-ball innings.

Jake Doran (86 not out) proved the perfect foil for Webster with the pair putting on 160 from 65 overs so far.

Tasmania seem intent on batting out for a draw after the morning session was abandoned due to heavy overnight rain, following on from two sessions lost on Sunday.

After recommencing at 1-79 on Monday, the Tigers lost captain George Bailey for the addition of just one run with spinner Steve O'Keefe making the breakthrough.

Tasmania currently hold down second spot on the table, and a draw with two rounds remaining would keep the Blues below them on the standings.