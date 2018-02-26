How Childish Gambino helped turn Renshaw's form around

Axed Test opener Matt Renshaw says having a song constantly pumping in his head has been the key to his spectacular resurrection from a prolonged form slump.

How Childish Gambino helped turn Renshaw around

Dumped from the Australian side for West Australian Cameron Bancroft ahead of the recently-completed Ashes series win, Renshaw subsequently endured a long run of outs at Sheffield Shield level.

But back-to-back first-innings tons (170 against Victoria last week, 112 against South Australia on Sunday) boosted the tall Queenslander's season average from a dismal 21.64 to a serviceable 37.14 in the space of a fortnight.

Renshaw will be doing his best to maintain the mental rhythm moving forward.

"One thing I've been doing is having a song stuck in my head," he said.

"I didn't really do that in the first half of the season. I try to listen to music and relax while I'm out there and not think too much about batting."

Renshaw's song of choice during his cracking ton against South Australia at Adelaide Oval?

Redbone, by American rapper and singer Childish Gambino.

"It's something I used to do but I forgot about in the first half of the season," he said.

"I've tried to bring it back. If I start thinking too much about my batting, I just bring that song back in my head.

"The bowlers are tough but the toughest part of cricket is in your own head."

A self-confessed cricket tragic, Renshaw will be tuning in to watch Australia's upcoming four-Test series against South Africa but hasn't considered the possibility of being next in line for a call-up should a top-order opportunity present.

"I'm quite a cricket nuff so obviously I'll be watching," he said.

"It's tough to tour overseas but hopefully they can win over there.

"I haven't thought about that (international recall), my focus is on playing well for Queensland.

"We're a young group who have never won a Shield, that's what I'm focused on.

"We're really close to doing something pretty special here."