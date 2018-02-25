Tremain's 7-82 puts Vics on top against WA

Chris Tremain has made the most of a more bowler-friendly wicket to take 7-82, putting Victoria in a strong position after two days in the Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

Chris Tremain of Victoria celebrates dismissing Josh Philippe of WA in the Sheffield Shield.

After Victoria's first innings ended on 392, WA's reply saw them go at a run a ball leading up to lunch.

Despite all their batsmen making a start, none of them did better than second-gamer Josh Philippe's 62.

They ended up all out for 302, 90 runs short on the first innings.

Tremain was the star for Victoria claiming 7-82 from 18 overs. He enjoyed a livelier wicket than those at the MCG this season with six of his wickets WA's top eight batsmen.

Victoria then had an hour to bat before stumps to close day two and are 1-70 with a lead of 160.

First innings centurion Travis Dean fell for 28 when caught behind off Andrew Tye.

Marcus Harris is not out 31 with nightwatchman Peter Siddle yet to score.

Every time WA appeared to be steadying in their innings, they would lose a wicket.

Tremain was the main destroyer, bowling a good length and finding assistance in the air and from the pitch.

Ashton Turner scored 44, Marcus Stoinis 33, Ashton Agar 32 and Josh Inglis 20, but none went on with it for the home side.

Tremain knows WA's attacking approach helped the game move so quickly, with a win needed by both teams.

"The game is moving quickly and there was a couple of moments when they were scoring freely and quite aggressively. It's been a fast-paced game and full on," Tremain said.

"We did a bit better after a bit of a rocket after we came off for lunch and us having to respond to the challenge we laid down by them and ended up with a 90-run lead.

"It's vital to get a result and that's our reality. We need to play attacking cricket to get these results. If we want to be on top at the pointy end of this season, we are going to have to be on point the next two and-a-half games."