Pakistan great Shahid Afridi has once again left the cricket world in awe with an outrageous piece of skill in the Pakistan Super League.

Afridi winds back the clock with insane catch

The 37-year-old former Test star belied his advancing years with superb athleticism to pull off an incredible catch on the boundary for the Karachi Kings against the Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta's Umar Amin smashed a ball high and long - looking for all money like it would clear Afridi for six runs.

But the veteran stretched out an arm to take a superb one-handed catch, before throwing the ball up in the air before crossing the boundary rope.

Afridi didn't take his eyes off the ball for a second as he regained his position on the other side of the rope, before completing the classic catch.

"Oh he's taken a blinder," Michael Slater screamed in commentary.

"You won't see better, that was sensational."

The brilliant catch was the icing on a solid win for Karachi, who put on 149 with the bat before restricting Quetta to 9/130 in their designated 20 overs.