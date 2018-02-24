Vics in charge but WA fight back in Shield

Victoria are 9-375 and solidly placed at stumps after day one of their Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia at the WACA but it could have been better.

Victoria's Travis Dean passed 50 in the opening session of the Sheffield Shield game against WA.

A terrific century from Travis Dean (111) was the highlight for the Bushrangers as they tallied a good total of 9-375 after captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat.

At stumps on Saturday, Sam Harper was not out 27 with Scott Boland yet to score.

Marcus Harris (46), Glenn Maxwell (47) and Cameron White (57) all looked comfortable at the wicket but lost patience and threw their wickets away.

Harris fought hard for his 46 before miscuing a pull shot off Matt Kelly to D'Arcy Short at mid-wicket ending his opening stand with Dean on 113.

Maxwell again showed why he's the form batsman in the country with glorious straight and cover drives on his way to 47 at almost a run a ball.

But he casually poked at one off Kelly and edged it to Marcus Stoinis at first slip.

White again continued his tremendous form cruising to 57 with eight boundaries and a six but he bega playing loose shots and it was his undoing when caught behind off Simon Mackin.

Victoria went from being in charge at 2-229 with Maxwell and Dean together to lose 7-146 leading into stumps to give WA a sniff.

Dean's ton was the highlight though. He didn't offer a chance in his 195-ball knock that included 18 fours and a six for the fifth first-class century of his career.

WA's bowlers toiled hard with Stoinis taking 3-63, Tye 2-81 and Kelly 2-67.

Dean was happy with the work done by Victoria throughout the day despite the late wickets.

"We started off pretty well to be 2-200 odd at one stage there but they bowled a lot better at the back end of the day," he said.

"There's quite a lot of assistance there with grass on the wicket so that kept the bowlers in the game but to get 9-375, we would have taken that 100 per cent. It's a big score for day one."