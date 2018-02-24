Healy, Perry lead NSW 19th one-day title

Imposing innings by Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry have steered NSW and their retiring captain Alex Blackwell to yet another one-day domestic title.

NSW have wrapped up their 19th Women's National Cricket League title, defeating Western Australia.

Healy's 122 from 109 deliveries and Perry's run-a-ball 96 proved the difference as the star-studded Breakers defeated a gutsy Western Australia by 51 runs in Sydney on Saturday.

Featuring nine past and present Australian representatives, the unbeaten NSW side posted a formidable total of 302 on their way to a 19th title in 22-year history of the Women's National Cricket League.

The Breakers' Nicola Carey justified her inclusion in the Australian squad for March's tour of India by striking twice in her first two overs to dismiss Chloe Piparo for 29 and the dangerous Heather Graham for five.

WA captain Elyse Villani (74) and England international Amy Jones (59) we're shining lights for the visitors.

But after they holed out in identical fashion hooking backward of square, the lower order fell cheaply under the weight of an ever-increasing required run rate.

WA eventually surrendered in the 48th over, all out for 251.

"We never want to be the team that let's that history down," player of the match Healy said.

"It's been a bit of a lean summer so it's been good to get some runs when it counts."

Earlier, the Breakers began slowly as Rachael Haynes was caught behind for five and Blackwell struggled.

Just as the 34-year-old skipper began to find the boundary, she was trapped in front by Australian teammate Nicole Bolton for 24.

The wicket left Blackwell, who this week retired from all cricket except for the Women's Big Bash League, on 4788 WNCL runs at an average of 46.94 and NSW's title hopes on the shoulders of Perry and Healy.

After NSW tiptoed to 2-75 off 20 overs, the star duo opened their shoulders, smacking 89 off the next 60 balls during a 147-run partnership.

Healy was rarely troubled as she struck 18 boundaries.

The wicketkeeper batter was dropped on 18 by a diving Graham at gully but offered few other opportunities for her opponents until caught at deep midwicket in the 38th over.

Perry continued the carnage into the final 10 overs but came unstuck by a lunging Emma King at gully just as the NSW No.4 looked certain to reach triple figures.

WA quick Kate Cross was rewarded for tight early bowling with two late wickets but couldn't hold back the illustrious hosts.