Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Aussie quicks among wickets in Sth Africa

AAP /

South Africa A lead Australia by 22 runs with seven wickets in hand at lunch on the final day of the tour match in Benoni.

Pat Cummins top-scored for Australia as they were dismissed for 329 by South Africa A in Benoni.

Resuming at 0-55, the hosts progressed to 3-131, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood the wicket-takers.

Senuran Muthusamy (32no) and Khaya Zondo (27no) combined on Saturday for an unbeaten 60-run partnership after Australia's premier bowlers combined to remove the top order.

Starc (2-28) found the edge of Pieter Malan's bat, Cameron Bancroft taking the catch to dismiss the opener for 34.

He had his second wicket soon after when he took a sharp return catch to dismiss Theunis de Bruy for five.

Tim Paine took a sensational one-handed catch diving to his right to end Zubayr Hamza's innings for 28 and give Hazlewood (1-28) his first wicket.

Australia were bowled out for 329 on day two, for a first-innings lead of 109.

