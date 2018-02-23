Good news for Lynn after latest injury setback

The manager for Australia cricket star Chris Lynn says the batsman's shoulder injury isn't as bad as first feared.

Lynn dislocated his right shoulder while fielding in Australia's 19-run victory over New Zealand in the T20 tri-series final in Auckland on Wednesday.

He has been ruled out of the T20 Pakistan Super League, which he was scheduled to join in the United Arab Emirates next week, and is battling to be fit to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in April.

But in positive news for Lynn, who visited specialists in Brisbane on Friday, the batsman could return sooner than expected after avoiding the need for surgery.

"Chris got a positive result from the doctors who said he will not need surgery," agent Stephen Atkinson said.

"Chris is disappointed at missing the Pakistan Super League but he will be making every effort to play in the Indian Premier League and, if selected, the five one-dayers for Australia in England in June."

The dashing T20 specialist was signed by the KKR in a $1.5 million deal in January, making him the costliest Australian at the IPL auction.

"I'm disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned, but I'll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League later this year," he said late Wednesday.

Reports said if Lynn, who has a history of shoulder trouble, lands in Kolkata but does not play a match he would receive half his fee. But if he is ruled out before the tournament he will not be paid anything.

