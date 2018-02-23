NSW spinner O'Keefe fit for Shield return

Fringe Test spinner Steve O'Keefe will return from a leg injury for NSW against Tasmania for their Sheffield Shield clash, starting on Saturday.

O'Keefe, who was hurt in an innocuous fielding mishap during a Big Bash game on January 1, will replace injured quick Mickey Edwards at the SCG.

He is one of three frontline spinners in the 14-man squad, joining Will Somerville and Dan Fallins, who claimed four wickets on debut in the last round.

The Blues (27.54) sit third on the Shield ladder, just under five points behind first-placed Queensland (31.92), while Tasmania (29.14) are second.

Tigers tweakers Jarrod Freeman and Mac Wright will travel to Sydney and are a chance to make their Shield debuts.

Queensland have again named an unchanged side to play South Australia at the Adelaide Oval, with Joe Burns still recovering from a groin injury also sustained in the Big Bash.

Australian T20 performers Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell will return for Victoria against Western Australia at the WACA, with Finch replacing Test squad member Peter Handscomb as captain.

The pair replace Fawad Ahmed and Eamonn Vines in the side while Will Pucovski retains his place after notching 188, his maiden first-class century, against the Bulls in the last round.

Less than nine points separate the six sides with three rounds remaining.