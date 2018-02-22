NZ call up Sodhi as cover for England ODIs

New Zealand selectors have brought Ish Sodhi in as extra spin-bowling cover in their 14-man squad to face England in their first two one-day internationals.

Legspinner Sodhi was a key member of the Black Caps' T20 tri-series team who lost in Wednesday night's final against Australia in Auckland.

He played the last of his 18 ODIs nine months ago against Ireland. He returns because of recent injury concerns for fellow legspinner Todd Astle and slow left-armer Mitchell Santner - both of whom are also in the squad.

In-form New Zealand beat Pakistan 5-0 last month in their ODI series, and the West Indies 3-0 just before Christmas.

They will bid to continue the winning streak when they open their campaign in the first of five matches against Eoin Morgan's England on Sunday in Hamilton.

NZ SQUAD (for first two ODIs v England):

K Williamson (capt), T Astle, T Boult, L Ferguson, C de Grandhomme, M Guptill, M Henry, T Latham, C Munro, H Nicholls, M Santner, I Sodhi, T Southee, R Taylor.