Confusion as Aussies stay second in T20s

Australia have missed out on the No.1 spot in the World Twenty20 rankings after the ICC reportedly admitted a clerical error led to confusion over the position.

Much of the build-up to Australia's T20 tri-series final centred around the potential for the team to claim top spot in the rankings for the first time, if they were to defeat New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

However after their rain-affected 15-run win over the Kiwis on Wednesday night, it was revealed Pakistan had retained top spot by 0.19 rankings points.

It means Australia still sit second and remain as one of just three current Test-playing nations to have risen to the top of the pile.

According to cricket.com.au, an ICC spokesperson confirmed a clerical error had led to the miscalculation on the rankings predictor on the organisation's website last week.

Regardless, the Aussies' performance in the tournament took them to their equal-longest winning run in T20 history with six and also lifted them from a lowly seventh in the rankings.

According to the same rankings, Australia sit six points ahead of India on 126.65 but will only overtake Pakistan into top spot if the leaders lose one of their two matches to Scotland in June.