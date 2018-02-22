South Africa level T20 series versus India

Heinrich Klaasen smashed 69 from 30 balls to steer South Africa to a six-wicket victory over India in the second Twenty20 International at Pretoria on Wednesday and level the three-match series at 1-1.

Heinrich Klaasen played a starring role to guide South Africa to a Twenty20 win over India.

After being put into bat, India reached 4-188 in their 20 overs, their innings anchored by a magnificent 79 from 48 balls by Manish Pandey, while MS Dhoni pitched in with a brilliant 52 from 28 balls.

The pair put on an unbeaten 98 in 56 balls to see their side post an above-par score.

Yet wicketkeeper-batsman Klaasen tore into the tourists' attack, in particular leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (0-64 in four overs), as he smashed seven sixes in his best score in the international 20-over format in just his second match.

Captain JP Duminy (64 not out from 40 balls) saw the side home with an innings that did not produce the same explosive power, but was clever in its execution, as South Africa reached 4-189 with eight balls remaining.

The third and series-deciding match will be played in Cape Town on Saturday.