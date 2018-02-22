Warner eager to relive South Africa glory

David Warner is eyeing a return to the scene of one of his greatest triumphs when he links up with Australia's Test side in South Africa.

Australia's stand-in captain David Warner led his side to tri-series victory over New Zealand.

Warner's gruelling summer will continue on Thursday when he flies from Auckland to Johannesburg, where Australia's squad have assembled for the four-Test series.

The only member of the squad to have played for Australia in all three formats this summer, Warner will miss Australia's only tour game ahead of the first Test in Durban starting March 1.

But the 31-year-old isn't concerned about his lack of red-ball cricket and says he can't wait to get back to South Africa, where he dominated during Australia's last tour in 2014.

The dashing left-hander was named man of the series after driving Australia to a 2-1 victory with 543 runs at 90.50.

"I can't wait to get over there," Warner said after leading Australia's Twenty20 side to victory over New Zealand in Wednesday night's tri-series final.

"I've really got to embrace it again and still stay hungry for those runs.

"It's a couple of years on. They're going to be smarter and work out where to bowl to me from the series that they did at home. They're going to challenge me in areas where I've been getting out.

"I'm prepared for what they bring and I've just got to make sure I'm in the right mental state and I play each ball on its merit."

Australia will field a near full-strength team during their three-day tour match against South Africa A.

Usman Khawaja will open the batting alongside Cameron Bancroft, while Peter Handscomb is set to bat at No.3.

Like Australian captain Steve Smith, Warner said he couldn't wait to face fearsome South African quicks Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

"They're a world-class outfit," he said.

"They've got bowlers who bowl 140km/h, they've got Vern who hits the money every time and if the conditions are in his favour, he's going to be tough work. You know Morne is going to come into your ribs.

"It's exciting. Just thinking about it now sends shivers down my spine. I just want to get over there and get into it."