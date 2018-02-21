Chris Lynn injured in Aussies' T20 final

Chris Lynn's rotten injury run has continued with the powerful batsman dislocating his shoulder during Australia's Twenty20 tri-series final against New Zealand.

Lynn left the ground in the hands of trainers midway through New Zealand's innings on Wednesday at Eden Park after diving in the field and landing awkwardly on his right shoulder.

The Queenslander has avoided major bone injury but will be held back from playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), instead returning to Brisbane for further scans.

"I'm disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned but I'll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this year," Lynn said.

The injury continues a terrible run of luck for one of the most-dominant batsmen in T20 cricket when fit.

The 27-year-old had his left shoulder reconstructed last year and had also struggled with calf and hamstring issues.

"It has been a bugger of a couple of years for him, sustaining a couple of shoulder injuries and a hamstring," stand-in captain David Warner said.

"It is really heart-aching for him. He is in great form and leading up to another series for him, whether that is PSL or IPL, it just doesn't seem to go his way, the poor fella.

"We wish him all the best with his recovery and, hopefully, the extent of the injury is not a ligament or muscle tear."

Lynn earlier in the week said his body was feeling the best it had in recent memory.

"These last four games that I've played, my confidence has gone through the roof with my physical preparation and intensity out on the field," he said.

His injury struggles prompted him to pass up a state contract this summer with Queensland.

He was also forced to pull out of Australia's recent one-day international series against England with a calf issue.

Lynn's latest setback might well have been partly caused by his attempts to protect his troublesome left shoulder.

"If you talk to him, he sort of says he tries to favour the other side because he is worried about that shoulder," Warner said.

"At the end of the day, he knows he has got to do his best and try and throw himself around to try and stop runs. So it was just a misfortune for him."