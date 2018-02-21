Lanning back to captain Australian tour of India

Meg Lanning is confident her troublesome shoulder can carry the responsibility of captaining Australia's women's cricket tour of India.

Lanning will return to national ranks after missing the past seven months following surgery on her right shoulder.

The prolific run-scorer will lead next month's tour which includes a three-match one-day series against the hosts and a Twenty20 tri-series also involving England.

Lanning, who will have a new vice-captain in Rachael Haynes in the wake of Alex Blackwell's retirement, says her recovery from surgery has been tracking well.

"It has been a long seven months ... but I have put in a lot of hard work," she said in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"It's a slow process but I feel like it's very strong. I have got no doubt that it will be ready to for international cricket."

Lanning said while she would be able to bat unrestricted, her fielding would be limited.

"I have been batting for a long time now in the nets, I guess it's just making that transition into matches," she said.

"Fielding probably won't be quite 100 per cent but I feel like it will be at a level that is good enough to play and I will be able to contribute for the team, so there won't be any issues there."

Lanning said while Blackwell's experience would be missed, she was keen to call on the know-how of Haynes, who led Australia in the recent Ashes series against England.

"Alex has been a great of Australian cricket ... and definitely will be missed," Lanning said.

"Definitely big shoes to fill and Rachael Haynes stepping in as vive-captain, I'm really looking forward to working with her.

"She did great job during the Ashes to lead the team so I think we will work really well together."

The Australians will play three one-day internationals against India from March 12 before a Twenty20 tri-series against the Indians and England from March 22.

Emerging Victorian allrounder Sophie Molineux has been named for the first time and NSW duo Nicola Carey and Naomi Stalenberg have been summoned after solid domestic seasons.

However South Australian allrounder Tahlia McGrath has been ruled out of the tour because of a back injury while spinners Molly Strano and Kristen Beams and pace bowler Sarah Aley were overlooked.