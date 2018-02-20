'Fierce' BBL behind Australia's T20 rise

Fierce competition in BBL is behind Australia's rapid rise up the international T20 ranks and potential capture of the No.1 spot, all-rounder Ashton Agar says.

Ashton Agar, right, says Australia's rise up the T20 world ranks is due to the competitive BBL.

Australia were ranked seventh among T20 nations earlier this month but will become No.1 by beating New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday.

Big-hitting Glenn Maxwell and the BBL's leading run-scorer D'Arcy Short have been among the players to translate stand-out BBL form into match-winning performances during the recent T20I tri-series.

Both have scored more than 200 runs in four appearances in the international series.

Agar said a group of his teammates had been picked at the top of their form that had been developed in a "pretty fierce" competition.

"Playing against some of the world's best players and then coming over here with that momentum has made a big difference," he told RSN on Tuesday.