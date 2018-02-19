Agar accepts Eden Park's T20 challenge

Ashton Agar describes bowling at postage stamp-sized Eden Park as his toughest Twenty20 assignment as Australia prepare for Wednesday night's tri-series final against New Zealand.

Australia spinner Ashton Agar has taken five international wickets in six T20 matches.

Another run-fest is on the cards when Australia return to the ground where they pulled off a record T20 international chase against the Black Caps on Friday night.

Australia piled on 244 to win by five wickets after Martin Guptill (105) and Colin Munro (76) laid waste to the tourists on the ground's notoriously-short straight boundaries.

Agar was Australia's most economical bowler, going at eight an over for figures of 1-24 in what the left-arm spinner said was the hardest challenge he had faced in T20 cricket.

"Number one, absolutely," Agar said on Monday.

"I've played against a few players that have hit me for plenty of sixes before in T20 cricket but I've never played on a ground like this.

"Especially Munro (and Guptill) - they're trying to hit you for six every ball. So, it was pretty interesting.

"It was a massive challenge but I was pretty relaxed about it.

"I'd accepted before the game that if I get hit, I've just got to turn around, keep a smile on my face and try my best the next ball, and that's how the whole team went about it."

New Zealand on Sunday booked their spot in the series decider despite losing their final group game to England.

Set a target of 195 for victory the Black Caps fell two runs short but advanced as a result of their superior net run rate.

Again it was openers Guptill (62 of 47 balls) and Munro (57 off 21 balls, seven sixes) who led the way for New Zealand in Hamilton.

"We might be able to go about it a little bit smarter," Agar said of bowling to the destructive duo.

"Just working on our lengths and matching our balls to our fields. If they're hitting us off a really tough length, well played to them.

"But some people are going to get away to a flyer here.

"You just look at how short it is straight - you're on the ring and you feel like you're on the fence.

"It's a really unique ground and things are going to happen differently here.

"You've just got to bounce back and keep trying to find ways to slow them down."