Johannesburg (AFP) - Shikhar Dhawan led an aggressive Indian batting performance in the first Twenty20 international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Dhawan leads aggressive Indian batting performance

Dhawan made 72 in an Indian total of 203 for five after they were sent in to bat.

The left-hander hit 10 fours and two sixes in a 39-ball innings. He was lucky to escape on 10 when he flicked at a ball down the leg side from Junior Dala.

South Africa appealed half-heartedly for a catch behind and the ball was called wide. Replays showed the ball had brushed his glove.

India made a flying start, with Rohit Sharma square-cutting the first ball from Dane Paterson for six. He added a second six in an over which yielded 18 runs.

Sharma was caught behind off new cap Dala in the second over but all the Indian batsmen followed his attacking example on a ground where there have been three successful run chases of over 200 in T20 internationals.

Indian captain Virat Kohli's run of big scores ended when he was leg before wicket to left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for 26. He had been dropped off the same bowler at long-on when on 10.

South Africa were without batsman AB de Villiers, who was ruled out of the series after suffering a blow to his left knee ahead of the sixth one-day international in Centurion on Friday.

India also suffered an injury blow, with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav missing because of a thumb injury suffered in Centurion when India completed a 5-1 series win.