Air Jordan T20 catch leaves cricket fans in awe

England's Chris Jordan channeled the basketball great with the same surname with an outrageous catch in the T20 match against New Zealand in Wellington.

Air Jordan T20 catch leaves cricket fan in awe

Kiwi batsman Colin de Grandhomme was aiming to get off the mark with a massive shot that looked to be sailing over the long-on boundary with just Jordan to beat in the outfield.

But with a leap that NBA great Michael Jordan would have been proud of, the Englishman took flight to take an absolutely incredible grab.

Despite taking the the outrageous catch, Jordan's work still wasn't done as he had to show a deft pair of feet to stay inside the boundary rope.

The remarkable effort had commentators and fans alike gobsmacked.

Chris Jordan (today) emulates Daniel Vettori (2015) at the Westpac Stadium #NZvEng pic.twitter.com/dJQP8VafIU — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) February 13, 2018

I have just seen Chris Jordan’s catch. I’ll be spending the rest of the evening putting my eyeballs back in. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 13, 2018

@neildyment Cricket: Chris Jordan's catch to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme could be the best you'll see, via @nzherald https://t.co/cFDHk1Pukn — SK (@susikabusi) February 13, 2018

Unfortunately for England, Jordan's heroics weren't enough to stave off another T20 defeat for the Poms.

Kiwi Captain Kane Williamson silenced his critics with a half century as New Zealand defeated England by 12 runs in the fourth match of the tri-series tournament.

The result severely dents England's hopes of making the final.

Williamson top-scored with 72 from 46 balls and opener Martin Guptill contributed 65 as the Black Caps battled to a tight victory over England.

The hosts had set a target of 197, and restricted England to 184 for nine in reply.

The result leaves Jos Buttler's men without a win in the series after losses to Australia in their previous two matches.

Buttler put the hosts in after winning the toss, hoping an mottled-looking drop-in pitch with huge bald patches would prove unplayable.

But the gamble backfired as the wicket held up and New Zealand's batsmen finally hit their stride after three straight T20 losses.

"The wicket obviously played a lot better than everyone thought and produced a really good game," said Buttler, who was standing in as captain for the injured Eoin Morgan.

Williamson said it was a crucial win for New Zealand, who can seal a spot in the final of the triangular series with a win over Australia on Friday in Auckland.

New Zealand's move to shore up the batting also paid off as former Hong Kong international Mark Chapman made a useful cameo of 20 off 13 on his New Zealand debut.

But the target was still achievable given Westpac Stadium's small boundaries, and England shrugged off the early loss of Jason Roy as fellow opener Alex Hales took up the cudgels.

Hales blasted three sixes and six fours in 24 balls to depart on 47, and England looked comfortable as they reached 95 for two.

However when a dawdling James Vince was run out by Williamson, it started a steady stream of wickets that stole England's momentum.

Dawid Malan valiantly tried to revive the innings with 59 off 40 balls, but the only other batsman to offer any resistance was David Willey, whose departure on 21 spelled the end of England's chances.