Irate woman disrupts grade cricket with all-time rant

Sydney grade cricketers have witnessed one of the most bizarre scenes imaginable after a member of the public stopped play with an all-time rant.

English wicketkeeper Ollie Pope, who plays for Campbelltown-Camden, shared footage of a woman interrupting play on the weekend.

Walking across the oval, the woman was furious with the cricketers.

Appearing to be upset that she could not walk through the field during play after doing her weekly sit-ups, the woman was met with a reasoned response from a cricketer.

"This is a cricket field, we have hired this, we have paid money for this, we have exclusive use," the man said.

In frustration, the woman blew up: "And I don't pay rates?!"

Those watching from the clubhouse erupted with laughter, but they couldn't believe what they were seeing.

"Do you want to get hit by a cricket ball, love?" asked one woman in attendance.

"Go home!" yelled a man.

The situation continued, with Pope writing on Twitter that the woman fired a parting shot at the players before leaving the area.

"'I hope you all get sunburnt' was the final line apparently," he wrote on Twitter.

The disruption took place during Eastern Suburbs' third-grade win over Campbelltown-Camden at Trumper Park in Paddington.

