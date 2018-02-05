Cricket greats slam 'farcical' end to South Africa-India ODI

A number of cricket greats have slammed a controversial decision that delayed India's comfortable win over South Africa in the second ODI.

India's win over South Africa marred by 'farcical' delay

India made light work of claiming a nine-wicket win on Sunday, after the Proteas were skittled for just 118.

However the result was largely overshadowed by a 'farcical' call to take the players off for lunch with India needing just two runs for victory.

India were 1-117 just before lunch when the umpires stuck to the letter of the regulations and insisted on a break after allowing an extra four overs or 15 minutes to achieve a result.

When the result wasn't achieved, the umpires left players and commentators bewildered by ordering the break still be taken.

"This is absolutely ridiculous, this is where cricket has a real problem," one commentator said.

"Common sense has got to prevail...I am astonished by this.

"They cannot come off...you cannot do this, this is now a farce."

Most of a capacity crowd left the ground before Virat Kohli came back out to score the winning runs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan led the criticism on Twitter.

Cricket is bloody bonkers ... Lunch break taken with 2 runs required for Victory ... Surely common sense comes into play !!!!!!!!! #SAvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 4, 2018

Are You Serious??? Taking lunch with India needing 2 runs to win. Cricket is its own enemy. 🙈🙊 #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 4, 2018

I know it’s not going to happen but WHAT IF....it rains in the next 30 mins. And doesn’t stop. And we have no further play. India will be denied a win because 20 overs not bowled yet. Oh Cricket..... 🏏🙈 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 4, 2018

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a career-best 5-22 as South Africa were bowled out for 118, their lowest total in one-day internationals on home soil.

"We know that their middle order is inexperienced and we want to cash in on that in the future games and put some real pressure on them," said Kohli.

"The way our spinners are bowling I am pretty confident we can continue (with) the same momentum."

South Africa made a reasonable start, with Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock putting on 39 for the first wicket before Amla was caught behind off Kumar. De Kock fell to Chahal, one of three batsmen to fall with the total on 51 as the spinners took control.

"We knew if we got those two at the top, their middle order is inexperienced and a bit shaky," said Kohli.

"The spinners were outstanding. They were getting bounce and pace off the wicket, which worked in our favour."

with AFP