Salman Butt lifts the lid on under-fire cricket league

Disgraced former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has revealed he took part in the Ajmal All Stars League that is under an ICC match-fixing investigation.

Salman Butt reveals he played in controversial All Stars league

Footage emerged this week of the Dubai Stars giving up numerous wickets with suicidal run outs and wild shot attempts, with many questioning whether it was a clear-cut case of match-fixing.

Butt has distanced himself from the tournament after confirming he played two matches in the league, branding it a "badly managed street-level event".

The ICC is looking into the unsanctioned league, which has been shut down by the local Anjam Cricket Council under directive from the Emirates Cricket Board.

Butt spent more than six months in jail and was suspended from all cricket for five years on spot-fixing charges stemming from Pakistan's tour of England in 2010.

He did not take part in the All Stars match that went viral and has not been accused of any misconduct.

The 33-year-old returned to first-class cricket in Pakistan in 2016 but was out of the team when he took part in the UAE tournament.

“I went there as I was not picked for the national regions one-day cup by Lahore and I was doing nothing," he told the Press Trust of India.

"But when I reached there I realised it was just an amateur-level event which had no match referee, ICC anti-corruption representative or even scorers.

“Since the spot-fixing scandal, I try to stay away as far as possible from any related controversies.

"I am happy the ICC is investigating the event because there were a lot of flaws in it. But I played just two games and then went away to Dubai."

More former international cricketers are said to have played in other games at the tournament.

Butt was told he did not need to seek approval from the Pakistan board before taking part in his two matches, which could see him punished under ICC rules.

"When I went there I realised it was just a badly managed street-level event," he said.

"And it made no sense to me."

ECB member Zayed Abbas said the organisation reported the league to the ICC immediately after the farcical match was discovered.

“The domestic tournaments are held under the Emirates Cricket Board," Abbas said, as reported by Dubai-based newspaper Sport360.

"Some of the tournaments are done privately by private-ground owners or organisations. Some of these things (unsanctioned cricket) keep on happening.

“This one became a big issue because it was televised on some networks. Our authorities are already aware of this and the cricket councils are the ones responsible for cricket in their Emirate. Ajman Cricket Council took action with the rules being clear."

It is believed Neo Sports, the league's broadcaster, is also being questioned by the ICC.