The most blatant match-fixing ever seen?

The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating a match from the 'Ajman All Stars League' after hilarious footage of one side's efforts went viral, for all the wrong reasons.

Match investigated as 'unbelievable' footage goes viral

The Emirates Cricket Board and the ICC have both distanced themselves from the private Twenty20 tournament which occurred in the UAE, saying it was not sanctioned by them.

And there's little wonder why.

Shocking footage from one match shows players from the Dubai Stars blatantly giving up their wickets, with wild advances down the pitch, and horrendous running between wickets.

NOT HAPPY: CA boss speaks out about 'match fixing' furore

'DISGRACE': Perth Stadium slammed over food and beverage fail

At one point, two batsman get in a mix-up in the middle of the pitch while attempting to run a single, but inexplicably neither makes an effort to get back to the crease as the fielder fumbles with the ball, before dismissing one batsman out in the slowest run-out ever seen.

Chasing a relatively easy target of 136 against the Sharjah Warriors, the Stars managed just 46 runs.

Authorities were forced to step in and call off the tournament according to reports, saying they "refused to allow them (the All Stars League) to continue using the ground”.

Michael Vaughan led the charge of outrage on social media after witnessing the crazy vision.

If you're going to cheat, at least attempt to be subtle about it! — Len (@LenM4) January 30, 2018

Should be banned for life — Ryan Brown (@Ryan1988Brown) January 30, 2018

Thats so obvious. Some of those stumpings were a joke. No attempt to get back. As for the run outs... pic.twitter.com/87vrOsV0GF — Mark Davidson (@dirkusdiggler) January 30, 2018

The footage has now gone viral, after originally appearing on local TV station Neo Sports.

It was uploaded to YouTube with the description describing it as “one of the most pitiful displays of batting, running between wickets, fielding and wicketkeeping of all time.”

“If we’re honest, the only way we can explain it is if there was a briefcase (or several) full of cash and some suspicious betting patterns involved."

With the spotlight firmly on match-fixing in cricket, the ICC have moved swiftly to investigate.

“There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League held recently in Ajman, UAE,” the ICC said in a statement.

"The ICC ACU works to uphold integrity in cricket, and in keeping with that role we are talking to players and officials and will not make any further comment at this time."

Late last year, the shadow of match-fixing was cast across professional cricket in Australia, with an Indian bookmaker claiming he could spot-fix matches throughout the Ashes series.

While nothing further has come out of the claims, published by The Sun, the report sent shockwaves throughout the cricket community.