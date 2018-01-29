Perth Stadium slammed over food and beverage 'disgrace'

Perth cricket fans took a couple of big blows on their first day checking out the new $1.6 billion Perth Stadium.

For one, they witnessed yet another batting collapse, and another England victory in the fifth ODI on Sunday.

Two, they endured what has been described a food and beverage 'disgrace', with the new super stadium failing to provide anywhere near the quality or affordability that fans expected.

In a brutal blow to stadium officials, many fans took to social media to share their negative experiences with the flash new venue.

One of the most alarming images captured at the stadium showed a fish burger consisting of two fish fingers, reported to cost an astonishing $12.50.

The beef burgers weren't much better, one fan shared an image of the ingredient-lacking burger he received for a steep $9.50.

The burgers are better at Perth Stadium ($9.50) pic.twitter.com/olw628nSnw — The Bell Tower Times (@BellTowerTimez) January 28, 2018

welcome perth stadium! may your beer be warm, your pies be cold and all your be over priced food crap! #stadiumfood #thats$25thanks — carbs (@carbs_28) January 28, 2018

Some slammed the stadium's food and beverage prices, with one fan showing how a Mrs Mac's meat pie cost $12.00.

However others reported paying far less for the product, with confusion over whether there was a mistake on the price board.

That doesn't make any sense. Beef, cheese and bacon pie for $7 but the plain old beef pie's going for $12? @OptusStadium — Liam Croy (@liamcroy) January 28, 2018

Stadium officials later reported there were brief issues with display screens at the venue, confirming no costumers were charged the inflated amount.

Perth Stadium maintains the prices they offer for their food is comparable to that of other stadiums around the country.

Queues for the expensive and underwhelming food were also slammed, with reports of some food bars running out of pies less than three hours after play started.

I'm hearing from a few people at @OptusStadium that they've run out of food and water!!! 😱

Just a few teething problems I'm sure are minor, but not ideal.!!!

Anyone else had similar problems?#AUSvsENG #Perth

(This pic taken at innings break) pic.twitter.com/3vuKK15ik4 — Tim Hipsley (@TimHipsley) January 28, 2018

The f&b was a nightmare, so I left early to get some food and avoid the massive train queues. Watched the end on TV. — JonnyHotspur (@JonSparksSA) January 28, 2018

#OptusStadium great venue but you better sought out the drink and food lines!! Not great. pic.twitter.com/ZdTbdHJl2W — David Bergen (@bergen_david) January 28, 2018

@OptusStadium Sorry we’ve run out of beer, hotdog buns, pies. Not even half way through. Best part is you’ll queue up 30 mins first before finding out #shambles @westaustralian — J Bdy (@ja_bdy) January 28, 2018

So much for better access to drinks @OptusStadium, 30 minutes & counting in a queue with only 2 taps in operation. Come on guys - this is a joke right? #AUSvENG #OptusStadium — Tomkatoz74 (@TomKat74) January 28, 2018

Yep 55min queue for coffee in the Members prior to lunch. ONE barista 4 this line! 😫🏏 @TheOtherTrigger @OptusStadium @englandcricket #noplan — .:KaTΞ:.🇦🇺💅🏻🇳🇿 (@kfisme) January 28, 2018

Meanwhile, a disappointed fan reported paying for a seat with an 'unrestricted' view, before turning up and seeing this from his vantage point.

This is what an $800 footy ticket with unrestricted view looks like. Poor form Perth stadium pic.twitter.com/0Uaunl3Hqu — Clinton Hemley (@clinton_hemley) January 22, 2018

Patrons also took to Facebook to vent their frustrations about sections of Optus Stadium running out of food and half-hour queues for food and beverages.

"We will endeavour to make these changes," the stadium's Twitter account replied to one comment.

There were also complaints about long waits for public transport after the match.

"We've got buses and trains operating to get you home, but trains are very busy at the moment so please be patient," Transperth tweeted.

Sunday's was the largest crowd ever to attend a sporting event in Western Australia, eclipsing the 52,781 on hand to watch the WAFL grand final in 1979 at Subiaco Oval.

"The facilities here are truly world-class and Optus Stadium really puts Perth on the map to hold more international events," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement.

Another sell-out crowd will attend Thursday's BBL semi-final between the Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes.

And it wasn't all bad news for the new Perth Stadium, many fans reported having great views and an overall great experience.

@OptusStadium

Transport to A+

Ease of Entry A

Seat View A+

Seat comfort B

Food and Beverage Quality C-

Food and Beverage service F

Stadium and security staff B

Ease of exit B+

Transport from A+

Some improvements need to be made but overall excellent place to be. — 🐠Fish🐟 (@fishmanohyeah) January 28, 2018

What an unbelievable stadium this is! Plus a lively surface and a quick outfield 👌 #AUSvENG #PerthStadium #OptusStadium pic.twitter.com/qOhqcJmJBw — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) January 28, 2018

Teething problems are inevitable on the first day of such a major project, let's just hope the super stadium gives Perth sport fans the venue they deserve soon.