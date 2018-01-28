Elgar alludes to Hughes tragedy after dangerous Test

South Africa's Dean Elgar recovered from a blow to the head to remain unbeaten at the Wanderers, but had some choice words for the umpires after his side's loss.

Elgar resistance in vain as India surge to consolation win

Chasing 241, the Proteas reached 124-1 shortly before tea, only to then slump to 177 all out with four batsmen making ducks as Dean Elgar was left stranded on 86 not out.

Mohammed Shami (5-28) led India's wicket-takers, supported by Ishant Sharma (2-31) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-57).

Although the tourists had already lost the three-match series after suffering defeats in Cape Town and Centurion, the victory preserves India's unbeaten record in Johannesburg, where they have won two and drawn three of their five Tests since first playing at the venue in the longest format in 1992.

The completion of the match had appeared in doubt when dangerous inconsistencies in the surface prompted the umpires to halt play ahead of schedule for safety reasons late on day three.

The decision was taken, though, to press on with the contest, although a damp outfield caused by rain forced a delayed start on Saturday.

Somewhat surprisingly, the pitch initially offered little assistance to the bowlers after South Africa resumed on 17-1.

Elgar, who had been hit on the head with what proved the final delivery of the previous day, looked in good touch as he put on 119 for the second wicket with Hashim Amla (52).

He had some choice words for the umpires after they allowed the Test to go ahead despite the dangerous conditions, even alluding to the Phillip Hughes tragedy.

“On day three, the wicket didn’t play great. Batters got hit a hell of a lot of times. If there was a period to call it off, it was sooner,” Elgar said.

“We had an incident of being hit in the head, where we could have had an incident of what happened in Australia.

“People want to watch Test cricket but we are also human beings -- the situation could have been addressed earlier.”

South Africa looked likely to reach their target as Elgar and Amla prospered, but two crucial wickets then fell late in the afternoon session.

Ishant dislodged Amla thanks to a superb diving catch from Hardik Pandya and AB de Villiers (6) departed just three overs later, the former captain edging Bumrah to Ajinkya Rahane.

Things got much worse for South Africa after tea as skipper Faf du Plessis (2) was bowled by an Ishant delivery that cut back in off the seam and kept low.

The departure of Du Plessis triggered a woeful collapse, the Proteas losing five wickets in the space of nine overs, adding just 17 runs in that time.

Vernon Philander made 10 before becoming Shami's first victim of the day, chopping onto his own stumps while attempting an ill-advised pull shot.

Bumrah had already trapped Quinton de Kock lbw for a duck by that stage, while Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel also came and went without scoring.

Shami completed his five-wicket haul and South Africa's demise was confirmed when the Decision Review System showed Lungi Ngidi (4) had edged behind.

Attention now shifts to six one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals, with the first 50-over match due to take place in Durban on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli believes India are capable of winning more often away from home after claiming a consolation victory in the last Test against South Africa to secure the ICC Test Championship mace.

The tourists bowled the Proteas out on day four at the Wanderers to seal a 63-run triumph, although they had already lost the three-match series.

Despite success in Sri Lanka and West Indies, India have struggled when travelling to face their rivals at the top of the ICC rankings.

England, Australia and now South Africa have all enjoyed home series wins over India in their most recent meetings, but Kohli feels the performance in Johannesburg is cause for long-term optimism.

"We required some character playing on a pitch that was very difficult," he said, India having ensured they will remain top of the standings - and earn a prize of $1million - when the rankings cut-off date is reached in April.

"I think our guys showed great guts through the four days. We took the challenge. Batting first wasn't a call that went down well with some people, but we knew it was the right call.

"We knew we were close in the first two games. This was perfect. [Dean] Elgar and [Hashim] Amla played really well, although it was not easy. You expect that from South Africa.