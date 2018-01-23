An incredible eight-wicket haul from legspinner Lloyd Pope has handed Australia a miracle quarter-final win over England in the under-19s cricket World Cup.

Aussie leggie makes history with miracle spell

Defending 127, Australia were facing one of their earliest exits from the tournament as their opponents raced to 0-45 from seven overs.

That was before the leggie snaffled 8-35 from 9.4 overs - the best spell ever at an Under-19 World Cup - to skittle England for just 96.

Australian batsman Jason Sangha earlier gave his team something to defend, knocking 58 runs from 91 balls.

Standing at first slip, Sangha then took three brilliant catches off Pope's bowling.

“You always have to have a belief to win the game," Pope said after the game.

"All the boys have worked so hard for this and we never gave up - that’s true spirit to all the boys.

“I’m on top of the world.”

Pope's historic haul of eight wickets went one better than teammate Jason Ralston, who took 7-15 in their previous match against PNG.

His efforts have become the talk of the cricket world, with Australia's greatest leg-spinner Shane Warne leading the praise.

This is terrific & brings a huge smile to my face. I had the pleasure of meeting this impressive young man in Adelaide a while ago ! Was nice to have a bowl with him too - Lloyd give it a rip - well done & congrats ! Spin to win my friend https://t.co/K4Ue2jaUfw — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 23, 2018

Great win by the Aussie u19s over England! Congrats to @lloyd_pope24 on his incredible performance!! #8fa #torch #flame — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 23, 2018

This is Lloyd Pope. He's just taken 8-35 to help dismiss England for 96 - chasing 128 - and put Australia into to the semi-finals of the U19 World Cup! 🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/bBPTZRb2W8 — telegraph_sport (@telegraph_sport) January 23, 2018

White smoke coming from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel...cricket has a new Pope ...Lloyd Pope ...a Jaffa headed 18 year old leg spinner from Adelaide ...just took a lazy 8 wickets to beat England in Under 19 World Cup quarter final...his wrong-un accounted for 6 Poms . — Kerry O'Keeffe (@kokeeffe49) January 23, 2018

England are out of the #U19CWC in the quarter finals.



Chasing 128 against Australia, they were bowled out for 96 having been 47-0.



Lloyd Pope takes 8-35, the best ever figures in the U19 Cricket World Cup. pic.twitter.com/dUtuORUa6G — Test Match Special (@bbctms) January 23, 2018

Reckon this guy Lloyd Pope is going to cause England cricketers a lot of grief in years to come. — Nicky (@somersetbagpuss) January 23, 2018

Blimey. Fair play Lloyd Pope, take a bow. 8 for 35.



Our U19s crash out of the World Cup in Queenstown. #U19CWC — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 23, 2018

