Aussie leggie makes history with miracle spell

An incredible eight-wicket haul from legspinner Lloyd Pope has handed Australia a miracle quarter-final win over England in the under-19s cricket World Cup.
Defending 127, Australia were facing one of their earliest exits from the tournament as their opponents raced to 0-45 from seven overs.
That was before the leggie snaffled 8-35 from 9.4 overs - the best spell ever at an Under-19 World Cup - to skittle England for just 96.
Australian batsman Jason Sangha earlier gave his team something to defend, knocking 58 runs from 91 balls.
Standing at first slip, Sangha then took three brilliant catches off Pope's bowling.
“You always have to have a belief to win the game," Pope said after the game.
"All the boys have worked so hard for this and we never gave up - that’s true spirit to all the boys.
“I’m on top of the world.”
Pope's historic haul of eight wickets went one better than teammate Jason Ralston, who took 7-15 in their previous match against PNG.
His efforts have become the talk of the cricket world, with Australia's greatest leg-spinner Shane Warne leading the praise.
with AAP