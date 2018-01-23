Is the Strikers' 'greatest catch' better than McGrath's?

The cricket world has been left absolutely stunned by a phenomenal dismissal in the Big Bash that has been described as the "greatest catch you'll ever see."

The Adelaide Strikers secured a home BBL semi-final against the Melbourne Renegades on Monday night but their emphatic 26-run win will forever be remembered for one thing.

The scorecard will show Dwayne Bravo was caught by Jake Weatherald off the bowling of Rashid Khan but that doesn't come close to capturing the moment.

Gobsmacked former Australian seamer Damien Fleming declared on the Channel Ten commentary "I think we have seen the greatest outfield catch ever taken".

Fans on social media were equally as impressed, with plenty agreeing it was the best they've ever witnessed.

The Ben Laughlin/Jake Weatherald catch is one if the best things you will ever see on a cricket field.



I love this game 😊😊😊#BBL07 — Hilly (@Hillyhobbit) January 22, 2018

What a catch! #BBL07 THIS Has to be the best of all time. Superb effort Laughlin 😲 n weatherald! — ROB.Jr (@robme2) January 22, 2018

BEST CATCH EVER, Gobsmacked, never seen anything like it. @Benlaughlin55 & Jake Weatherald in tonight’s Big Bash between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades — Paul Thoroughgood (@paulmaudib) January 22, 2018

John Dyson and Glenn McGrath might beg to differ but it's hard to disagree.

McGrath famously took what many experts consider the greatest outfield catch during the Ashes series against England at the Adelaide Oval in 2002.

Which one was better? Watch both videos and decide for yourself.

Debate will surely rage on for some time about where Weatherald's take ranks among the all-time greats, but there can be no arguments about the degree of difficulty of the Strikers' insane play.

Bravo's lofted off-drive was heading for the boundary rope when it was brilliantly caught by a sprinting Ben Laughlin.

The Strikers' seamer then had the presence of mind to flick the ball 30m back into play as he fell over the boundary line.

To the amazement of the 23,089 fans at Etihad Stadium, the ball hung in the air long enough for Weatherald to run around and take a superb diving catch.

"Benny did most of the work, he did the hard yards in taking the (first) catch," Weatherald told AAP.

"Then he took a few more steps and was going over the boundary line and luckily I was somewhere in the vicinity.

"I was a long way away, it was pretty amazing that he got it anywhere near me, it was pretty awesome.

"It was pretty cool to be a part of it, but I was just there to clean up the scraps."

Bravo departed for four runs with the the score 5-100 and the Renegades' hopes of an unlikely win went with him.

Chasing a target of 174, the home side finished with 7-147 from their 20 overs.

Earlier, half-centuries to Travis Head and Colin Ingram propelled the Strikers to 5-173 after they were sent in on Monday night.

On any other night, Ingram's brilliant display would have been the main talking point.

The player of the match bludgeoned five sixes and four fours in a superb 68 from 36 balls.

He combined with Head for a pivotal 88-run partnership before the Strikers skipper departed, bowled by former Striker Kieron Pollard, with his 58 from 47 deliveries including four fours and two sixes.